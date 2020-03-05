Author
According to a recent report, Apple might have warned its employees of shortages in replacement iPhones, most likely due to the toll coronavirus has on production and supply chain.

The report is citing unnamed Apple employees who claim the company told them that replacement iPhones for heavily damaged devices are in short supply for as long as two to four weeks.

An internal memo suggests that replacement devices should be mailed to their recipients, who could get loaner devices for that period of time.

This status quo only applies to heavily damaged devices which need a replacement altogether. Individual components, like displays, cameras, or batteries will be repaired on the spot, the report writes.

Source: Bloomberg

