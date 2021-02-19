Just a week ago, we came across another prediction from leakster Jon Prosser claiming that Apple will launch a new iPad Pro and the AirTags object tracker in March. Now, another rumor has zeroed in on an exact date for Apple’s upcoming launch event – March 16. Leakster @FrontTron recently tweeted that Apple is holding a product launch event – virtual, of course – on the aforementioned date to launch a pair of new iPads and its notoriously delayed object tracking accessory.

iPad Pro refresh might rock a familiar design with some major upgrades inside

Talking about the products, the report mentions a new iPad (most likely an updated iPad Pro), an iPad Mini refresh, and the AirTags. Apple is also said to announce expanded support for the Apple Card, which likely means new partnerships with more banking institutions and retail partners.

RUMOR = Apple Event =



Date (OG says pretty much confirmed):

March 16, 2021



In Schedule (OG says sources say different words):

– New iPad

– New iPad Mini

– AirTags

– Wider support for Apple Card



OG: https://t.co/aQpn2Au6dO — Tron (@FrontTron) February 17, 2021

Now, as per previous leaks, the upcoming iPad Pro will come equipped with a mini LED display, which is said to mimic the properties of an OLED panel to offer better color reproduction, higher efficiency, contrast boost, and improved brightness. Leaked schematics allegedly depicting the upcoming iPad Pro refresh show a familiar, but there will be some notable internal upgrades such as support for mmWave 5G.

AirTags are finally ready for prime time, or so it seems

However, as per rumors, the mini LED display will be exclusive to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and won’t be used for the smaller 11-inch model. Of course, there will be a new Bionic A-series processor inside and likely some camera upgrades. As for the hardware, the leaked schematics have shown two rear cameras, a LiDAR sensor, and the LED flash module sitting in a squircle island at the back.

Coming to the iPad Mini refresh, it is said to rock an 8.5-inch display while the a114 Bionic chip will be at its heart. As for the AirTags, they finally appear to be ready for prime time. Hints of the Apple-branded object tracker were recently spotted via a hidden ‘Items’ tab in Apple’s Find My app. Plus, third-party AirTags accessories from brands like Spigen have already been listed online.