Apple reportedly has an 18-month upgrade cycle for its M-Series Silicon

When Apple announced the M1 MacBooks, no one knew how impressive the performance would be for a reasonably affordable Mac computer until the reviews showed it was a beast under the hood. According to a new report, Apple is planning on updating its new chipsets every 18-months, while the iPhone and Apple Watch would continue to be on the annual upgrade cycle.

The new report by Commercial Times (via MacRumors), says that several sources are pointing to an 18-month upgrade cycle for the new Apple chips. The report also claims that Apple will launch the new M2 chipset in the second half of 2022, with the codename “Staten.” The Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are rumored to launch in the first half of 2023.

Now that Apple has its own chips for its computers, we should expect not only a lot more performance and endurance – like we’ve seen with the current generation of M-series of chips – but also more timely updates and improvements. Mac computers are often updated for around six years, and we don’t know how long the current M-series of computers will continue receiving software support by Apple; but there’s a chance it will receive the same, or longer software support than Intel-powered devices.

We also recently heard that Apple is assembling a new team of engineers to create new in-house wireless chips for future iPhones and iPads. The change will reduce Apple’s dependency on other third-party modem manufacturers. Additionally, we also heard rumors that the new Apple display could arrive with a lower price tag, making it far more affordable than Apple’s current Pro Display XDR that starts at $5,000.