Apple reportedly considered adding Face ID to the M1 iMac lineup

The newly introduced Apple MacBook Pro laptops come with a lot of controversies due to their unusual notched design. According to new information, Apple considered adding the face recognition technology, called Face ID, to its iMac lineup. Many people thought the notch would eventually house the face recognition hardware, but the solution might not be compact enough to fit in such a small space yet.

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, FaceID nearly made it onto the M1-powered iMac, which was released back in May, 2021. The iMac is the thickest and most spacious device in Apple’s lineup, aside from the Mac Pro, which could, in theory, come equipped with a dedicated FaceID sensor. Gurman states that the technology doesn’t currently exist, but it could eventually make it onto future machines. Gurman writes:

“Face ID was in the cards for the original M1 iMac. Naturally, the iMac is the thickest Mac with a built-in display since Apple's laptops have fairly thin screens. At this point, the technology to embed Face ID into the thin MacBook displays doesn't exist. So if Face ID comes to the Mac, I think it will be on an iMac or external monitor first. Apple has definitely been working on this, but time will tell if they launch it.”

A future iMac could potentially come with the required sensors. There are talks that Apple may be working on a more compact, far more affordable external monitor, which could also feature the technology. It’s all unclear at the moment, and we haven’t heard much about the FaceID technology embedded into laptops and computers, so we may hear more in the coming months as we inch towards the release day for the upcoming iPhone SE series.

Would you like to see FaceID technology in MacBooks, and iMac devices? Let us know in the comments below!