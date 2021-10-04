One of the increasing headaches for Apple has been the sheer increase in the number of scams on the App Store. Over the past couple of months, developers like Kosta Eleftheriou and others have reported a number of scams running on the App Store, but only on Twitter. This is due to the fact that Apple does not have a dedicated App Store scam reporting system despite their claims of it being the safest and the best place for apps on iOS. According to a new report from The Verge, Apple has now quietly added an improved version of the “Report a Problem” button on the App Store which lets users report scams and frauds.

The new and improved “Report a Problem” button is now available on every App Store listing. For context, this button was available on App Store earlier as well, however, it was available only in the Apps and Games tab — that too in the bottom of the section. It only used to show “Report suspicious activity,” “Report a quality issue”, “Request a refund” or “Find my content” but not the “Report a scam or a fraud” button. Moreover, the quality report button was available only if you had purchased the app (and fallen for the scam), but not to all the users.

The option still takes you to an Apple support webpage on Safari where you need to sign in again, but at least the option’s here.

App Store has been under scrutiny for the past few months. Developers have not only reported scams on the App Store but also reported that Apple bullies app developers who try to negotiate with them — a developer reportedly sued Apple for copying its keyboard into the watchOS 8. With an increasing number of problems, it only makes sense to bring new reporting options to the App Store. But, is it too late?

Via: The Verge




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
whatsapp redesigned chat bubbles ios iphone
WhatsApp starts testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, adds more features to disappearing messages
The features should be available in stable release “soon.”
iphone 13 pro max giveaway pocketnow supcase
Win an iPhone 13 OR iPhone 13 Pro Max from SUPCASE & Pocketnow!
Eyeing an iPhone 13? Try your luck at winning one iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max in Pocketnow’s giveaway in partnership with SUPCASE.
iPhone 13 Pro Graphite Color
Face ID on iPhone 13 will stop working if you get a third-party screen replacement
Apple has found a way to make third-party repairs more complicated, as getting your display fixed will disable Face ID on your iPhone 13