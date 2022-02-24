Apple could soon repair Face ID sensors without replacing iPhone displays

According to a new source, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers may soon be able to repair Face ID sensors without replacing the entire display on iPhones. The repair program would extend to all of the iPhones equipped with a Face ID sensor, and the program would support the iPhone XS and newer iPhones. The new iPhone 13 series arrived with a slightly smaller notch, compared to previous generation of iPhones.

MacRumors obtained an internal memo from a reliable source, who claims that Apple could soon service and repair Face ID sensors without replacing displays. According to the report shared by MacRumors, technicians will soon be able to access the new TrueDepth Camera service part that contains the Face ID sensor. The module also includes the front camera, and it would allow customers to pay additional fees to replace the entire display, and the Face ID sensor, although this hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

The new Apple Service Toolkit diagnostic till will help technicians determine whether the entire module requires a replacement, or if the same-unit Face ID needs replacing on broken devices. The report states that Apple will share the documentation and related training at a later date, which means that we don’t yet know when this will roll out and become available publicly.

Apple originally introduced the Face ID technology on the iPhone X, when it announced a significantly new design and approach for its flagship devices.

