Epic Games announced a new payment system today called Epic direct payment that allows Fortnite players (on mobile) to save 20% on in-app purchases if they opt for it instead of paying via the App Store or Google Play Store. It uses the same payment system that is used to make purchases in the game’s console and PC versions.

The 20% price cut is not a discount. It is just the new price of V-Bucks or real-money offers in the game’s console and PC versions, and can also be availed on mobile if players pay using Epic direct payment. Epic Games says Apple and Google collect a 30% fee on in-app purchases, which is why it has launched Epic direct payment to pass on the benefit of those savings to players.

Apple, obviously not happy with the move, has removed Fortnite from the App Store – something Epic Games calls “Apple’s punishment to developers” who offer direct payment options. In return, Epic Games has sued Apple seeking to “taken legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces.”

Additionally, Epic Games has asked players to trend the hashtag #FREEFORTNITE on social media and also tag the official App Store handle in their messages. Fortnite says those who have Fortnite already installed on their mobile will have no trouble playing the game, but they won’t be able to play the Chapter 4 of Season 2 which arrives soon via an update.