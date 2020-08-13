We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Epic Games announced a new payment system today called Epic direct payment that allows Fortnite players (on mobile) to save 20% on in-app purchases if they opt for it instead of paying via the App Store or Google Play Store. It uses the same payment system that is used to make purchases in the game’s console and PC versions.

The 20% price cut is not a discount. It is just the new price of V-Bucks or real-money offers in the game’s console and PC versions, and can also be availed on mobile if players pay using Epic direct payment. Epic Games says Apple and Google collect a 30% fee on in-app purchases, which is why it has launched Epic direct payment to pass on the benefit of those savings to players.

Apple, obviously not happy with the move, has removed Fortnite from the App Store – something Epic Games calls “Apple’s punishment to developers” who offer direct payment options. In return, Epic Games has sued Apple seeking to “taken legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces.”

Additionally, Epic Games has asked players to trend the hashtag #FREEFORTNITE on social media and also tag the official App Store handle in their messages. Fortnite says those who have Fortnite already installed on their mobile will have no trouble playing the game, but they won’t be able to play the Chapter 4 of Season 2 which arrives soon via an update.

You May Also Like
TikTok expresses shock in statement responding to President Trump’s executive order
The ByteDance-owned social media company suggests it might take legal aid to ease the situation.
Pocketnow Daily: Would You Buy a Microsoft Surface Duo? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the availability of the Microsoft Surface Duo, iPhone 12 camera lenses, and more.
OnePlus phones now exclusively support PUBG Mobile gameplay at 90fps
Until September 7, PUBG Mobile players will be able to experience the game at 90fps on the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T duo and the OnePlus 7 Pro.