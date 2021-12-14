Apple releases Tracker Detect Android app to help find AirTags

Apple has released an Android app called Tracker Detect. The app will help users trigger a manual scan to find AirTag devices, prevent unwanted tracking, and help locate lost trackers. The application will let users scan for devices, and AirTag will play a sound once it’s found. Additionally, the app will also provide information on how to return the tracker and who it might belong to.

Apple updated its AirTags page on its website (via TheVerge), detailing how users can check for nearby AirTag or Find My Network accessories with an Android device:

“If you use an Android device, you can download the Tracker Detect app from the Google Play Store. Tracker Detect looks for item trackers within Bluetooth range that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network. These include AirTag and compatible item trackers that use the Find My network. If you think someone is using an AirTag or another item tracker to track your location, you can scan to try to find it. If the app detects an AirTag or compatible item tracker near you for at least 10 minutes, you can play a sound to help locate it.”

Earlier this year, Apple promised an Android app to help Android users find malicious trackers that are being used without the owner’s knowledge. AirTags have been previously reported to be used by criminals and burglars to track down high-value vehicles, which are then often stolen from the owner’s driveway. Up until now, Android users were unable to trigger manual searches and were heavily relying on AirTags making a sound while it was separated from the person it belonged to.

It’s also important to point out that the app is made purely to detect trackers, and the AirTags doesn’t let anyone set any options or customize the AirTag. Unfortunately, if you want to use an AirTag, you’re still out of luck, and you’ll need to own an iPhone to take advantage of the tracking capabilities to track your belongings.

You can download the Tracker Detect app from the Google Play Store for free.