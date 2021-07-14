Apple has finally released the much anticipated MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series. The new battery pack is now available on Apple’s website, and they support the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices.

The MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 models. The magnets help keep the battery pack on the back of the iPhone, and it helps with aligning as well. The battery pack is only available in white color and it appears to also have a silicone coating to cover and protect it. The new accessory has an 11.13Wh battery, or about 1460mAh which in theory can fully charge up an iPhone 12 mini, but will only partially charge up other iPhones.

Wirelessly, the Battery Pack can charge an iPhone at 5W, but when plugged in it can be charged up to 15W. Both the Battery Pack and the iPhone can be charged at the same time, and Apple says that a Lighting cable can be plugged into the Battery Pack directly for 15W wireless charging. With a 20W charger, the Battery Pack and the iPhone will charge at an even faster rate.

The support document also mentions that iOS 14.7 or later is required for iPhones to support the accessory. As expected, the charging status and percentage of the MagSafe Battery Pack can be seen on the batteries widget, just like other accessories.

Apple also warns that those who use a Leather iPhone case with the new MagSafe accessory, they should be aware that the pack may show imprint from compression of the leather, which is normal. For those concerned, Apple recommends removing the non-leather case.

The support document also suggests that the iPhone 12 series are also capable of reverse wireless charging:

“You can also charge both if you attach your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone, then plug your iPhone into a power source. You might want to charge this way if you need to connect your iPhone to another device while charging, like if you’re using wired CarPlay or transferring photos to a Mac.”

The new MagSafe Battery Pack costs $99 or £99 and it is now available on Apple’s website. It will start shipping from July 19.