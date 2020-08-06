Apple has today released the first public beta of macOS Big Sur, shortly after seeding the fourth developer beta. Aside from a major design overhaul, macOS Big Sur introduces an updated Messages app, a new control center, fresh app icons, a reimagined design for the sidebar, and an overhauled notification center, complete with redesigned widgets and interactive notifications.

macOS Big Sur also brings a redesigned photo picker to make sharing media easier, and adds a new search feature to the Messages app too. Users can now also create a custom guide for certain spots and see an indoor map for locations such as shopping centers and airports. You can check out all the full changelog here.

If you are interested in trying macOS Big Sur, here’s the list of Macs that are compatible with the latest OS update: