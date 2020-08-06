We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Apple has today released the first public beta of macOS Big Sur, shortly after seeding the fourth developer beta. Aside from a major design overhaul, macOS Big Sur introduces an updated Messages app, a new control center, fresh app icons, a reimagined design for the sidebar, and an overhauled notification center, complete with redesigned widgets and interactive notifications.

macOS Big Sur also brings a redesigned photo picker to make sharing media easier, and adds a new search feature to the Messages app too. Users can now also create a custom guide for certain spots and see an indoor map for locations such as shopping centers and airports. You can check out all the full changelog here.

If you are interested in trying macOS Big Sur, here’s the list of Macs that are compatible with the latest OS update:

  • MacBook (2015) and later
  • MacBook Pro (Late 2013) and later
  • iMac (2014) and later
  • Mac Pro (2013) and later
  • MacBook Air (2013) and later
  • Mac Mini (2014) and later
  • iMac Pro (2017) and later
You May Also Like
Apple’s MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from B&H and Amazon, where we find several MacBook Pro models on sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more
iPhone 12, Apple Glass and Apple Silicon launch date leaked?
It seems that Apple may be getting ready to hold two special events in Q3 2020 to launch the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and more
Best MacBook Air Cases – MacBook Air 13-inch
Macs could borrow this iPhone and iPad feature soon
Face ID for Macs could soon be a reality .