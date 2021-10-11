Apple has been receiving tons of complaints about bugs affecting the latest iPhone 13 lineup and basically every previous iPhone model that was already running on the iOS 15. However, solutions started to solve lots of these issues as soon as October 1, when the first fix came in the form of iOS 15.0.1. Ten days later, we have a second iOS update, as the latest version has already started to solve the issue affecting the Messages app that caused your saved photos to be deleted if you deleted the associated thread or message.

Apple has released iOS 15.0.2, just ten days after the second update of the latest iOS version. This software update is already available for download, and you can get yours by heading over to the Settings app, then go to Settings, General, and finally Software Update.

The new version of iOS will fix the issue that caused saved photos from the Messages to vanish after users deleted the associated message or thread where the image came from. iOS 15.0.2 is also going to solve an issue that made the MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet unable to connect to the Find My app, another issue that affected CarPlay, and more.

“This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

– Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

– iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

– AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

– CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

– Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:”

watchOS 8 has also received a software update the comes to fix some bugs affecting the software update progress and accessibility settings. To install this update, you need to head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then going to General, Software Update. Remember that your Watch needs to have at least 50 percent charge, it then needs to be placed on a charter, and it needs to be close to your iPhone.

“- Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

– Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users.”

