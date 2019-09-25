Apple releases iOS 13.1, iPadOS 13.1, and tvOS 13

Less than a week after Apple made the iOS 13 operating system update available for the iPhone, a new version is ready to hit devices: iOS 13.1. Shortcuts Automations are back, and so is Share ETA, and volume indicators have been slightly tweaked to feature a unique icon, resembling the device you are listening on currently, if it is supported. Home Kit icons have also been redesigned, some emojis have been overhauled, and, of course, there are plenty of bugfixes and improvements, as outlined by Apple in the release notes.

At the same time, iPadOS 13.1 is also being pushed out to tablets, and it appears that, even though derived from iOS with tablet specific improvements, it will continue to share the version numbers with the iPhone OS. You can see Apple’s promo video below, outlining the major features, such as the new Home Screen, Split View, Slide Over, App Expose, and more.

Meanwhile, tvOS 13 can be downloaded to Apple TVs, bringing a completely new Home Screen with full-screen video previews, full-screen photo Memory previews, a new Control Center with a Now Playing widget, AirPlay controls, and a sleep toggle.