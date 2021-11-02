Apple reduces iPad production to meet iPhone 13 demand

According to a new report, Apple cut back on iPad production due to the global supply chain issues that affect most industries around the world. Apple is expected to reduce the production of iPads in favor of producing more iPhone 13 Series due to high demand, especially now as we inch closer to the holiday season.

A report from Nikkei Asia has revealed that Apple has decided to cut back the iPad production to save some resources, components, and other supply chains in order to produce more iPhones and meet the demand over the holidays. This is sort of bad news, since the demand for the iPads has actually risen on a yearly basis due to remote working and learning taking place over the past year. Nikkei Asia estimated it to be a 6.7% increase to 53.2 million devices last year, which is a third of the total market in the world. According to the report, Apple is now focusing on the iPhone 13 Series due to its popularity in Western markets such as Europe and North America (via GSMArena).

The iPad mini (Gen 6) has proved to be popular, and it has a lot of common components as the iPhone 13 Series – the Apple A15 Bionic, the same RAM and storage components, and more. Apple is aware of the problem, and it’s expecting a decline for this specific product in its portfolio of devices this quarter.

Apple sells more than 200 million smartphones each year, and it’s still the one product that generates most of its revenue every single year, and it makes sense for Apple to focus on its most important product lineup. Apple is also one of the most strict and biggest players on the market, which means that it can afford to take a few risks and plan ahead safely without having too much negative impact on its revenue sources and its supply partners. We’ll have to wait and see how this production issue will affect the iPads and the iPhone 13 Series later this year during the holiday season.

