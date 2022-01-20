Apple lowers trade-in value for Android smartphones

If you've bought (or tried to buy) an iPhone from Apple's official store, you must have got some trade-in value for your old smartphone irrespective of it being an Android or Apple's own. Apple offers some trade-in values for an old smartphone when buying a new iPhone — although it may not be as smooth as it sounds like. However, the Cupertino giant has reduced the maximum value a customer can get when trading in several different Android smartphones for an iPhone.

For example, if you traded in your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which launched for $1,299, Apple would have given you a $545 credit. However, if you trade it in right now, Apple will only give you $405. Similarly, Apple has dropped trade-in values for Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 5, and more. Check all the new trade-in value of Android smartphones here (via MacRumors):

Latest Apple trade-in values for Android smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - $260 (was $325)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G - $325 (was $435)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $205 (was $275)

Samsung Galaxy S20 - $150 (was $205)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ - $170 (was $185)

Samsung Galaxy S10 - $150 (was $160)

Samsung Galaxy S10e - $120 (was $130)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ - $80 (was $95)

Samsung Galaxy S9 - $65 (was $75)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ - $60 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy S8 - $50 (no change)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - $405 (was $545)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - $285 (was $385)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - $175 (was $235)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - $120 (was $130)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - $45 (was $65)

Google Pixel 5 - $235 (was $315)

Google Pixel 4 XL - $135 (was $180)

Google Pixel 4 - $110 (was $150)

Google Pixel 4a - $120 (was $160)

Google Pixel 3 XL - $50 (was $70)

Google Pixel 3 - $45 (was $55)

Google Pixel 3a XL - $50 (was $55)

Google Pixel 3a - $50 (no change)

In addition to lowering trade-in value for Android smartphones, Apple has also lowered the trade-in value for Mac and iPad devices. Check out the new trade-in values here:

Basic iPad - $200 (was $205)

iPad Air - $335 (was $345)

MacBook Pro - $1415 (was $1630)

MacBook Air - $530 (was $550)

MacBook (discontuined) - $325 (was $340)

iMac - $1260 (was $1320)

Mac mini - $740 (was $800)

It's strange that Apple is giving less incentive to Android users to jump to iOS. Moreover, Apple is offering almost half the value for some smartphones. As Android Authority notes, Apple is offering only $405 for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra whereas it can go for at least $800 in the used smartphone market.

More information on Apple's trade-in program can be found on its official website.

Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below!

Via: MacRumors