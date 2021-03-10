Earlier this year in January, DigiTimes reported that Apple was cutting down the production of iPhone 12 Mini, and was instead planning to double down on the Pro models. Back then, it was reported that the uptake of iPhone 12 Mini in its key markets – US and Europe – was slower than expected due to the pandemic. Now, another report from Nikkei Asia claims that iPhone 12 Mini sales have been far lower than Apple initially expected, prompting the company to cut down orders for the compact phone from its planned H1 2021 production run.

“The biggest revision is for components and parts for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, multiple sources said, which retails for around $699. Some suppliers were even asked to temporarily stop building components specifically for the mini, a source told Nikkei. The mildest estimate was that Apple will cut planned production by more than 70% for the six months through June.”

Apple is reportedly planning to lower the production of all iPhone models by approximately 20%, revising the target that was on track until December last year. However, the biggest share of production cutback falls in the account of iPhone 12 Mini, with experts citing multiple reasons behind its lackluster sales figures.

Some industry analysts note that the iPhone 11 offers a larger battery and display for around the same price as the Mini model. It is also worth noting that the vanilla iPhone 12 is just $100 pricier, and yet again, it offers a battery that lasts longer than Apple’s mini phone. To recall, the compact phone was criticized by many for its sub-par battery life, and there were a few other chinks in its armor that made it a less appealing package on a day-to-day basis despite its small form factor.

Apple still aims to produce 230 million iPhones in 2021

Apple is reportedly targeting a production run of approximately 75 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, lower than its initial target of around 100 million units. However, the company has assured suppliers that it still aims to make 230 million iPhones for the entire 2021, which is still a growth of 11% compared to last year.