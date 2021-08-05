Apple slightly redesigned its website today and made some modifications to it. Apple added a dedicated ‘Store’ section to the famous and well-known navigation bar and included a brand new page to help you find new products. Apple has also recently added some new perks and offers to Apple Card holders.

Previously – and you can still go down that route – you had to select each device category on the navigation bar to get to specific products. For example, when you pick the ‘Mac’ category, you’re shown an additional tab below the navigation bar that lets you choose the specific product you’re looking for.

The new Store works very similarly, you still need to select product categories, and only then you’re shown the individual products. However, the Apple Store now offers a more seamless and streamlined experience to get to and find new products, browse through official and third-party accessories, find support for a specific device and find guides on how to set it up and other shopping guides.

The new design and layout are certainly not without any issues. There are some bugs with some of the navigation and the responsive layout here and there. That’s to be expected since it’s a brand new design, so it needs some fixing that’ll likely be done in the coming days and weeks.

If you don’t like the new store, you can stick to the navigation bar and use the website as you did before. If, however, you want to give it a new try, you just have to click on the ‘Store’ button to be taken over. This may soon replace the well-known navigation bar layout on the top of the page, but we’ll find out later.

The new Store design went live just a month before the new iPhone 13 announcement, which is expected to happen sometime in September. Apple will launch four new devices, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max flagship devices.