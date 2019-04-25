PSA: Apple recalls wall plugs used in UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore

If you are an Apple user in the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and you have a wall plug like the one in the image below, for any of your Apple products, you should know that the iPhone-maker is recalling these. The decision comes after there have been reportedly six incidents of electric shocks involving these plugs, as a result of breaking and exposing metal parts.

Apple today announced a voluntary recall of AC wall plug adapters designed for use primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom. In very rare cases, affected Apple three-prong wall plug adapters may break and create a risk of electrical shock if touched. These wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010 and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. Apple is aware of six incidents worldwide. The recall does not affect any Apple USB power adapters.

In addition to the three countries mentioned, Apple products might have shipped with these wall plugs in other regions, including parts of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Argentina, and Brazil. Plugs will be exchanged, after verifying eligibility through serial numbers for Apple products affected, whether they are Macs, iPhones, iPads, or iPods.