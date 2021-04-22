Apple will give us a glimpse of all the new software tricks it has in the pipeline for its software ecosystem at WWDC 2021 in June. The company is expected to introduce iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at the event with a host of aesthetic and functional changes. As per a Bloomberg report. Apple plans to overhaul how iPhones handle notifications in varying scenarios. Additionally, the company is also preparing a major overhaul for the Home Screen on iPads with the release of iPadOS 15 later this year.

Multiple profiles. each with a unique way of handling notifications in iOS 15

Starting with iOS 15, the report mentions that users will be able to customize notification behavior based on their current situation. For example, they can set the notification preference to send an audible alert – or not – depending on what they are doing. Users will reportedly be able to set ‘status’ profiles such as driving, working, sleeping, or create an altogether custom usage scenario, each with its own unique way of handling notifications.

The aforementioned upgrade will come to life in the form of a new menu that appears on the Lock Screen as well as the Control Center, and will allow users to quickly switch between profiles. Moreover, users will also be able to enable automatic replies for each profile, which is going to be a convenient addition. Right now, automatic replies work only when users are driving, but iOS 15 is going to give it a major upgrade.

Entire app grid on Home Screen will be replaceable with widgets in iPadOS 15

Coming to the iPad side of the ecosystem, the report adds that iPadOS 15 will mark the biggest overhaul to Home Screen design in over a decade. Apple is reportedly going to add widgets to the iPad’s Home Screen, less than a year after bringing them to iPhones with iOS 14. However, iPadOS 15 will reportedly allow users to replace the entire app grid with widgets of their choice.

Lastly, Apple is also prepping some big iMessage changes to make it better compete with the likes of WhatsApp and add a social media aspect to it. A new menu that tells users which apps are quietly collecting data is also in the pipeline. However, some of the features described above might get delayed and how they are eventually implemented might also be tweaked down the road.