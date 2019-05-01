iOS

Apple quarterly results: iPhone down, iPad and everything else up

Contents

Apple has posted its second quarter results (full figures available in this PDF) with a revenue of revenue of $58 billion, down 5 percent from the previous year. “We delivered our strongest iPad growth in six years, and we are as excited as ever about our pipeline of innovative hardware, software and services“, said company CEO Tim Cook.

As Apple sees its iPads become more and more popular, the iPhone’s sales performance hasn’t improved. Even though iPhone-revenue was down 17 percent, to $31.1 billion, the iPhone remains the best-selling Apple product.

Clearly what we’ve learned here, and it’s not a surprise really, is that many, many people do want to trade in their current phone. From a customer point of view the trade-in looks like a subsidy, and so it is a way to offset device cost — Tim Cook

However, Apple’s new focus on services and accessories seems to be paying off. The wearables, home and accessories branch of its business grew 30 percent to $5.1 billion. Its services generated $11.5 billion in revenue, up 16 percent.

In terms of total net income, Apple posted $11.6 billion, down from $13.8 billion in the previous year’s period.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Apple, iOS, iPad, iPhone, News
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.