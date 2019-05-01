Apple quarterly results: iPhone down, iPad and everything else up

Apple has posted its second quarter results (full figures available in this PDF) with a revenue of revenue of $58 billion, down 5 percent from the previous year. “We delivered our strongest iPad growth in six years, and we are as excited as ever about our pipeline of innovative hardware, software and services“, said company CEO Tim Cook.

As Apple sees its iPads become more and more popular, the iPhone’s sales performance hasn’t improved. Even though iPhone-revenue was down 17 percent, to $31.1 billion, the iPhone remains the best-selling Apple product.

Clearly what we’ve learned here, and it’s not a surprise really, is that many, many people do want to trade in their current phone. From a customer point of view the trade-in looks like a subsidy, and so it is a way to offset device cost — Tim Cook

However, Apple’s new focus on services and accessories seems to be paying off. The wearables, home and accessories branch of its business grew 30 percent to $5.1 billion. Its services generated $11.5 billion in revenue, up 16 percent.

In terms of total net income, Apple posted $11.6 billion, down from $13.8 billion in the previous year’s period.