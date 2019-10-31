Apple Q4 2019 results: record $12.5 billion revenue, iPhones still slowing

Apple has published its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, ending September 28, and the company has recorded an all-time high revenue of $12.5 billion. The quarterly revenue is up 2 percent compared to the previous year, at $64 billion.

We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad. With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we’re very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store — Tim Cook, Apple CEO

iPhone sales, the driving factor for Apple’s success, have continued declining. They accounted for $33.36 billion in revenue, compared to $36.76 billion last year, representing a rough 9 percent drop. The trend continues for services to grow, which have now reached $12.5 billion in Q4, up from $11.46 billion last quarter, and $10.6 billion last year. There are now “over 450 million paid subscriptions across the services on our platform, compared to over 330 million just a year ago”, says Apple.

Mac revenue has also dropped about 5 percent to $6.99 billion, while iPads grew compared to last year to $4.65 billion in revenue. The wearables, home, and accessories segment also recorded growth to $6.52 billion in revenue.