2023 has been a big year for Apple. After years and years of speculation, the company unveiled its first-ever Vision Pro Mixed Reality headset at the June conference, alongside the new iPhone 15 series and M3-powered MacBook models. However, not everything that was rumored to debut in 2023 actually did. Here, we will take a look at seven Apple products that were expected but didn't see the light of day this year.

1 New iPad Models

Apple has been updating its iPad lineup every year since the tablet was first announced in 2010. However, for the first time in over a decade, Apple did not announce a single new iPad model this year. Apple offers four iPad variants: the basic iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, and many of us had anticipated a refresh for at least one of them in 2023. However, to our disappointment, Apple didn't announce a new iPad this year.

The last iPad lineup update happened in October 2022, when Apple introduced the 10th Gen iPad with a new design and the iPad Pro 6th Gen featuring the M2 chipset. Since then, we've yet to see any official announcement from the company. Nevertheless, there are already rumors suggesting that Apple might bring updates to the iPad Air and iPad Pro models as early as March next year, so we don't have to wait much longer.

2 iPhone SE 4

Unlike the regular iPhone series, which Apple refreshes annually, the iPhone SE gets upgraded less frequently. While there weren't as many rumors about the iPhone SE 4th Gen launching in 2023, given that Apple last updated this smartphone series in 2022, we were hoping for some clarity on its release schedule. However, it seems that the iPhone SE 4th Gen has been delayed, possibly extending beyond 2024. We're curious to see what changes it will bring to the table, with rumors speculating that it might feature a new design, combining elements from the iPhone 14 and the current iPhone SE, and Apple's first in-house modem for cellular networks.

3 AirPods Pro 3

Another Apple product that was left longing for upgrades is the AirPods Pro. While Apple did make a small change to the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, transitioning to a USB-C port alongside the iPhone 15 series, there were no significant upgrades. We had hoped to see improvements like lossless audio support for the Vision Pro and perhaps some health tracking features that have been rumored for the past few years, but Apple didn't release any updates for the AirPods Pro this year. Right now, there are no rumors indicating when we might expect new AirPods Pro, but if history is any indication, they may arrive in the fall of 2025.

4 AirPods Max 2

It's been three years since Apple first announced the AirPods Max — its first-ever set of wireless headphones — and we're still waiting for an upgrade. When the AirPods Max first arrived, it brought with it best-in-class sound quality, noise cancelation, a unique design for over-the-ear headphones with no bending legs and a somewhat questionable case. However, that was three years ago.

Currently, the best noise-canceling option from Apple is the in-ear AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, and there are plenty of over-the-ear headphones that deliver the same sound quality for less price. While there were rumors circulating about a second-generation AirPods Max with potential improvements like lossless audio and a new design, no such update materialized in 2023, and it looks like we'll have to wait another year to see the new AirPods Max.

5 Mac Accessories with USB-C Port

Apple upgraded several accessories this year, including the Apple Pencil, Apple TV Siri Remote, and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, with the USB-C port. And when the company updated the iMac with the M3 chipset in October 2023, we're expecting to announce support for USB-C on the Magic accessories as well. However, strangely, the company chose not to update the Magic accessories, such as the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad. Instead, these accessories still rely on a Lightning port for charging.

6 Apple Pencil (3rd Generation)

Source: Apple

Before you jump to conclusions, Apple did indeed introduce a new Apple Pencil this year. However, this new Apple Pencil with USB-C falls somewhere between the 1st-Gen and the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil. It's not a full-fledged third generation as it doesn't include some features even the first-gen Apple Pencil has. We had anticipated a more advanced Apple Pencil with enhanced technology, but what we received could be considered an Apple Pencil 1.5, although the USB-C port on it is a welcome addition.

7 AirTag 2

Apple's AirTag is a nifty little item tracker that's a must-have for travelers. However, it's been three years since Apple announced the first-generation AirTag, and we're still waiting for an updated version. Given the advancements like 2nd Gen Ultra Wide Band technology on the iPhone 15 and Apple's venture into Mixed Reality with Vision Pro, many of us were anticipating the arrival of a new AirTag 2nd Gen this year, but the highly anticipated item tracker did not arrive this year.

So, there you have it – these are some of the products that Apple didn't launch this year. While the company also discontinued the MagSafe Duo charger, we're doubtful that Apple will announce a new version for it. What are some of the products you're eagerly anticipating in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below!