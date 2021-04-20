Apple Podcasts is being updated to feature a new design. The update comes after Apple decided to ditch the ‘subscribe’ button in favor of ‘follow’ on its Podcasts app. The new change redesigns the Podcast app pages and introduces recommendations for new content to explore. Also next month, listeners will be able to discover channels, which are groups of shows curated by creators with unique titles, descriptions, and artwork.

The company has also unveiled Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, a global marketplace for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favorite creators alongside millions of free shows on Apple Podcasts. More than 170 countries and regions can sign up for premium subscriptions that include a variety of benefits curated by creators, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series.

It will allow listeners to enjoy premium subscriptions from independent voices and premier studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, to leading media and entertainment brands, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.

“Fifteen years ago, Apple took podcasts mainstream, offering creators a premier, open platform to inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners around the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “Today, Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. We’re excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world, and we can’t wait to hear what they make with it.”

The new app features an enhanced Search tab that provides quick access to Top Charts and categories. Apple Podcasts also features beautiful new pages for every show and episode to make it easier to follow, listen, and share. There is a new Smart Play button that helps listeners automatically start episodic shows from the latest episode and serialized shows from the beginning of each series. The users can also now save individual episodes, which are downloaded for offline playback, making it easy to bookmark podcasts to listen to later from Library.