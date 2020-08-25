iPhone se
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Apple is said to be opening an online store the first time in India next month. According to a Bloomberg report, the information comes from a person with knowledge of the matter. Apple is said to be readying its online store for operations just ahead of the festive Dussehra-Diwali spending season.

The report goes on to say that Apple had originally planned to start online sales within months after the government relaxed the rule last year but those plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone maker is boosting investments in the South Asian region to reduce its dependence on China both as a market and manufacturing base amid the tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The company is also said to be preparing to open a second offline store in Bengaluru, following an outlet in Mumbai that will be its first physical location in the country. As per the report, Apple has already scouted nearly half a million square feet of space right in the heart of Bengaluru near Minsk Square

Source: Bloomberg

Update: We reached out to Apple India for a statement, and the official says it is a “very speculative story.”

You May Also Like
Adobe Lightroom, Pocketnow, prakhar khanna
Adobe Lightroom iOS update had a major issue, and the users aren’t happy
uh, oh!
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
New iPhone 12 lineup will most likely lack 120Hz displays
New information would end with the hopes and dreams of Apple fans that are waiting for 120Hz refresh rate displays in the new iPhone 12 lineup
iPhone 12 Pro
New iPhone 12 lineup could look just like the iPhone 4
Check out some leaked images of the iPhone 12 dummy units that show us a very familiar design