iPhone se
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Apple is said to be opening an online store the first time in India next month. According to a Bloomberg report, the information comes from a person with knowledge of the matter. Apple is said to be readying its online store for operations just ahead of the festive Dussehra-Diwali spending season.

The report goes on to say that Apple had originally planned to start online sales within months after the government relaxed the rule last year but those plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone maker is boosting investments in the South Asian region to reduce its dependence on China both as a market and manufacturing base amid the tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The company is also said to be preparing to open a second offline store in Bengaluru, following an outlet in Mumbai that will be its first physical location in the country. As per the report, Apple has already scouted nearly half a million square feet of space right in the heart of Bengaluru near Minsk Square

Source: Bloomberg

Update: We reached out to Apple India for a statement, and the official says it is a “very speculative story.”

You May Also Like
Apple’s MacBook Air, iPad Pro and more devices on sale today
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, B&H and Amazon, where we find the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and more devices on sale
Apple plans to launch subscription service bundles alongside the iPhone 12 series: Report
These subscription service bundles will be launched under the “Apple One” brand and will cost less compared to the combined price of each service.
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the LG G8 ThinQ and more devices on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the LG G8 ThinQ, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and more