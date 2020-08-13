Apple is reportedly looking to sell bundles of its subscription-based digital services to boost the membership count, and as a result, bring in more revenue. These bundles will be launched under the “Apple One” brand alongside the iPhone 12 series and will cost less as an incentive to buyers, compared to the combined cost of each service subscribed individually.

As per a Bloomberg report, there will be different tiers of these bundles depending on the services bundled in each Apple One plan. The most affordable one will reportedly include Apple Music and Apple TV+, while the pricier one will also throw Apple Arcade into the mix. There will also be Apple One bundles that include Apple News+ and those that offer additional iCloud storage.

Moreover, the company is also at work on a subscription bundle with virtual fitness classes that will include fitness-centric content offered by the likes of Nike and Peloton. Apple hardware such as iPhone and iPad will suggest users Apple One bundles based on services they already use. The Apple One bundles will reportedly debut as part of the iOS 14 update that arrives later this year.