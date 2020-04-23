Up next
In what appears to be a major blow to Intel, Apple is reportedly planning to launch Macs powered by its own custom processor starting 2021. As part of its Kalamata project, Apple will reportedly release at least one Mac device with an in-house processor next year.

The processor in question is based on the A14 chip that will be fitted inside the upcoming iPhone 12 series and new iPads. It is based on the 5nm processor, but the Mac version will be much faster and powerful compared to its sibling that will be packed inside iPhones and iPads.

Apple’s first custom Mac processor will have 8 high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores. However, in some Macs, the number of cores will be doubled or even quadrupled for more power. Apple’s first custom processor will reportedly arrive on a laptop first, and will then make its way to an iMac and Mac Pro.

Source: Bloomberg

