Apple planning on designing its own 5G modem chip, report claims

Apple has been using Qualcomm’s modem chips, then both Qualcomm’s and Intel’s, and recently only Intel’s modem chips in its iPhones. In a position where it always depended on third party companies, where one is at court-room war with Apple, and the other remains its sole supplier, Apple is now said to consider designing its own modem chips.

A Reuters report citing two unnamed sources claims that Apple “has moved its modem chip engineering effort into its in-house hardware technology group from its supply chain unit“. Apple has been known to design most of its components in-house, including the processors which power the iPhone and the iPad. The iPhone-maker then outsources production to a chip-maker that is manufacturing the processors based on Apple’s design.

While Apple did not comment on the matter, the report says that senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, is now in charge of Apple’s modem efforts, as of January of this year.

You can read more on the report at the source link below, but we’ll keep you posted if developments surface.