Apple Watch is one of the smart devices from the Cupertino giant that has prevented many accidents around the world, thanks to its fall detection system and atrial fibrillation detection. It seems that the company is looking to increase the number of accident prevention features available in the ecosystem as according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is working to bring car crash detection features to iPhone and Apple Watch.

The system, if implemented on iPhone by Apple, would automatically be able to detect car crashes and dial 911 for emergency services. Such a feature is already available on Google Pixel smartphones, and now Apple is borrowing the feature for its own iPhone ecosystem. According to the report, Apple is planning to launch the feature in 2022.

WSJ states that Apple has already been testing the system, collecting data in the past year. The data was shared anonymously by iPhone and Apple Watch users and the company has already suspected over 10 million vehicle impacts, “of which more than 50,000 included a call to 911,” says the report.

“Apple has been using the 911 call data to improve the accuracy of its crash-detection algorithm since an emergency call associated with a suspected impact gives Apple more confidence that it is indeed a car crash,” according to the documents seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Apple is expected to debut the car accident/crash detection system in 2022, although it may never see the light of the day if Apple plans to scrap the project. It isn’t known if the feature will be exclusive to the next-generation iPhone 14 or Apple Watch Series model.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Via: MacRumors




