Key Takeaways Apple has introduced a new version of the Apple Pencil with a USB-C port, offering a more affordable option compared to previous models.

The new Apple Pencil is compatible with all iPad models equipped with a USB-C port and supports features like low latency and tilt sensitivity.

While it lacks certain features like engraving support and pressure sensitivity, the new Apple Pencil charges conveniently via USB-C and can attach magnetically to iPads.

Apple today announced a new version of Apple Pencil with a USB-C port. This isn't the anticipated third-generation Apple Pencil — instead, it's a new model with a USB-C port and features (and price) that differentiate compared to the first-generation and second-generation Apple Pencil.

Apple claims that the new Apple Pencil is perfect for tasks like note-taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. It sports the familiar matte finish and can easily attach to the side of compatible iPads using magnets. In terms of compatibility, the new Apple Pencil with USB-C works with all iPad models equipped with a USB-C port.

Unlike the other Apple Pencil models, the new Apple Pencil charges via the USB-C port that's conveniently hidden behind the cap of the stylus. The user needs to slide off the cap to reveal the port and then plug in a cable to charge it. It's worth noting that the new Apple Pencil charges only via USB-C, which means it doesn't wirelessly charge like the second-gen Apple Pencil.

As for the features, the new Apple Pencil USB-C supports low latency, tilt sensitivity, and even the new Apple Pencil Hover feature for the latest M2 iPad Pro. It, however, lacks support for the double-tap shortcut, engraving support, and even the pressure sensitivity feature (something that even the first-gen Apple Pencil comes with).

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) will be available for purchase in early November. It costs $79, but if you qualify for an education discount, it's just $69. For comparison, it is priced lower than both the 1st Gen Apple Pencil ($99) and the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil ($129). So, this new version is the most affordable Apple Pencil so far and is compatible with all USB-C iPads.