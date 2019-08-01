Apple Pencil support coming to the iPhone 11?

The upcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max models will bring Apple Pencil support for the first time in Apple’s iPhone, or Apple Pencil history, if a Citi Research analyst note is to be believed. We’ve heard the exact same rumors last year, for the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, but obviously that didn’t happen.

Apple has two generations of Apple Pencils out there, and none of them work with anything else than iPad models. However, in a 2016 interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook included the iPhone when talking about the Apple Pencil: “if you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable“.

What do you think? Is there any practical use for the iPhone to have Apple Pencil support? Let us know!

Image: 9to5mac