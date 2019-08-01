iOS

Apple Pencil support coming to the iPhone 11?

Contents

The upcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max models will bring Apple Pencil support for the first time in Apple’s iPhone, or Apple Pencil history, if a Citi Research analyst note is to be believed. We’ve heard the exact same rumors last year, for the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, but obviously that didn’t happen.

Apple has two generations of Apple Pencils out there, and none of them work with anything else than iPad models. However, in a 2016 interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook included the iPhone when talking about the Apple Pencil: “if you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable“.

What do you think? Is there any practical use for the iPhone to have Apple Pencil support? Let us know!

Image: 9to5mac

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
9to5mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Apple Pencil, iOS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, News, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.