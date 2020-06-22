Apple Pencil, iPadOS 14

At WWDC 2020, Apple released a good amount of features for the Apple Pencil. iPadOS 14 brings the same re-designed widgets that we saw with iOS14. Moreover, Siri also doesn’t take over your screen either, just like the new iOS.

Apple Pencil is getting scribble for iPad, which allows you to scribble something and get the text as a result. You can write in any text field using Apple Pencil. It makes hindering as powerful as typed text. You can also draw a shape, pause at the end, and the app will fix the shape.

With iPadOS 14, you can now select the text you’ve written and AI will be able to know it’s text and not a drawing, and change its color like you would with text. Further, users can select the text they wrote and there’s a copy as text option so they can then bring them to another app. Finally, it brings scratch to delete as well.

