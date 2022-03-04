What to expect out of the Apple Peek Performance March 8 event

Apple officially sent out invites for its March 8 'Peek Performance' event earlier this week. The event is scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 AM PST (1 PM ET). Thanks to the flurry of leaks over the past few weeks, we have an idea of what Apple could announce at the event. Read along and learn everything Apple could announce at the 'Peek Performance' March 8 event.

iPhone SE (2022)

Apple is expected to announce a new version of the iPhone SE, called the iPhone SE 3rd Gen, at the event. The company last released the iPhone SE in 2020 when it updated the low-cost iPhone with faster internals and 4G. Now, the company is expected to release the third generation of iPhone SE which will bring improvements like 5G and other fast internals.

The design of the iPhone SE (2022) is expected to be the same as the last generation, i.e., with an LCD display, large screen bezels, and a physical Touch ID home button. It was earlier expected that Apple will update the design language of the iPhone SE to match iPhone XR. However, the latest Amazon accessory leak reveals that the design is going to be the same.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the new A15 Bionic chipset which could be the same iPhone 13. It will not only bring 5G and faster performance but better AI and camera capabilities as well. Moreover, Apple is expected to bump the base storage of the iPhone SE to 128GB this time. Following the launch of 5G iPhone SE, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple will continue to sell the second-generation iPhone SE for a lower price tag of $199.

iPad Air 5th Generation

Apple could also debut a new iPad Air at the March 8th event. Apple last released the iPad Air 4th Gen in 2020 when it updated the design of this iPad model to match the design of the Pro models. The new iPad Air 5th Gen is not expected to bring major improvements but under the hood improvements like the A15 Bionic processor and others. The tablet will now support 5G networks (thanks to the new chipset) and other features like Center Stage.

New Macs?

The star of the March 8 event could be the new Mac models Apple is expected to announce at the event. The event tagline, 'Peek Performance', hints that Apple has to showcase even more efficient devices than the M1 Macs. Previous rumors have suggested that the Cupertino company could debut as many as three new Mac models at the event.

Apple registered three new Macs in the Eurasian database not so long ago, and it was reported that at least one of those devices is a laptop. Based on the report, multiple leakers have suggested that Apple could debut a new 13-inch MacBook Pro at the event. Apple did not release a 13-inch MacBook Pro last time it updated the larger model with new designs and chips.

Now, the Cupertino-based company is expected to launch a new entry-level MacBook Pro model with a new M2 chipset. It's expected that the new 13-inch model will retain the same design as the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro and not come with the new design Apple debuted last year. The major change here is expected to be the new M2 Apple Silicon chipset. Apple could also debut a new Mac mini with an M2 chipset and new design alongside the M2 MacBook Pro.

Other than the new M2 Macs, Apple is also expected to announce new Mac Pro and/or iMac Pro models at the event. Not a lot about these new Macs is known right now, but it's suggested that these Macs will come with a new design and a new chipset based on M1 Max. Previous reports have suggested that iMac Pro has been on track for the Spring release. "However, there are concerns with regards to the production of the device which could force Apple to delay the launch till September 2022." It remains to be seen which new Mac models will Apple launch at the event.

iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, and more

Apple will also announce the release of its new software updates like iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and more. These new software updates have been under testing for quite a bit and bring features like Universal Control, Face ID with Mask, and more. Click here to read everything new that comes with iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3.

Along with the new software updates, Apple could also announce new color variants of the iPhone 13 series, just as it did with iPhone 12 last year. Apple could also announce new cases in fun Spring colors and new Apple Watch Series 8 straps as well.