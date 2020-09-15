We have recently witnessed the launch of new Apple devices. The “Time Flies” event took place earlier today, and it was used to announce the new Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, a new iPad Air powered by the new Apple A14 Bionic chip, and the 8th generation iPad. However, that is not the only great thing announced by Apple today, as we now find out that its virtual wallet service, Apple Pay, can now be used to pay for your subway or bus in Manhattan.

Starting today, Apple Pay users can use their iPhones or their Apple Watch to pay for tickets to move around Manhattan on a Bus or in a subway. Contactless payment support has been added to every subway station and to every bus on the Island, and it will reach the rest of New York by the end of 2020. A New York Metro Transportation authority revealed this information, so it is more than official.

Now, Apple Pay users won’t be the only ones who will be able to use this new contactless payment option, as Google Pay and Samsung pay users will also be able to pay their tickets by holding their phones or smartwatches near the payment readers. OMNY contactless fare payment readers will be available at all 151 subway stations and in more than 800 buses that move on the Island. iPhones, Apple Watches, and even wearables from Fitbit can be used in this new service, as well as tap-to-pay credit and debit cards.

“All 472 New York subway stations are set to have the OMNY system by the end of the year. They’ve so far been added to Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, with Queens and Brooklyn stations to come next.”

This new payment method will replace the New York MetroCard, which will come as a relief to many users who hate the yellow plastic card user exclusively on New York transit since back in 2003. These cards feature a magnetic stripe that stops working from time to time, forcing users to swipe their cards repeatedly at turnstiles. This would also lead to delays when entering a station. Plus, users have to add money to MetroCards or purchase new ones, and the lines at terminals to do so can get to be pretty long.

Contactless payments are expected to end the MetroCard nightmare, as all users have to do, is wave their devices near a turnstile to pay. This also translates to no: more lines, no more delays, no MetroCard to keep track of, and most importantly, no more riders missing a train while waiting in line to reload a transit card. Now, don’t get rid of your MetroCard just yet, as you will still be able to use it until 2023, and yes, cash payments will remain available.

