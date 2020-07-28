The iPad has long been touted to be the portable computing device of the future, and with the arrival of Apple’s Magic Keyboard and new features introduced by iPadOS 14, the case is getting stronger. But it appears that Apple has more radical ideas in its inventory, with one patent (via AppleInsider) showing two iPads connected together and being used as a dual-screen computing machine.

A patent – titled “Modular multiple display electronic devices” – filed by Apple before the USPTO describes a method to connect two iPads (or electronic devices with a display) via an accessory, making the whole setup look like a laptop. When connected, one of the devices can be used as a screen, while the other one can be used as a digital keyboard or mouse for input. Sounds like the Microsoft Surface Neo yet?

“In a coupled configuration, the first computing resources are available for use by the second electronic device via the communication path such that the first display is operable as a primary display capable of presenting visual content in accordance with the first and second computing resources, and the second display is operable as a secondary display that is capable of providing data for operation of the coupled configuration” says the patent description.

In case the patent description doesn’t make much sense, the diagrams in the patent filing will make things abundantly clear. Have a look: