beats studio buds
Beats Studio Buds (Image: MacRumors)

The AirPods truly pushed wireless earbuds into the mainstream, but their design is not something that has won Apple many laurels. In fact, rival brands offer more compact options that actually look a lot less generic and sound decent as well. It now appears that Apple is going back to the drawing board to perform a design overhaul, but not for the AirPods family. Instead, Apple-owned Beats is going to take the lead here with its upcoming Beats Studio Buds TWS earbuds that have just been spotted in the code of an iOS 14.6 beta build.

The animations representing Beats Studio Buds unearthed by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser show a pair of compact earbuds with a much smaller profile than the AirPods or its Pro model. And thankfully, there is no ugly stem to be seen on the Beats Studio Buds. The design falls in line with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, while the charging case has a pebble-like oval outline.

Beats Studio Buds are said to offer noise cancellation and fast pairing support

Digging further into the code, the folks over at 9to5Mac have extracted the mention of noise cancellation, putting them in the same league as the AirPods Pro. And just like pricey Apple earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds will also come equipped with an in-house chip that will enable fast pairing with an iPhone. As far as color options are concerned, the Beats-branded TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds will be available in black, white, and red trims.

The charging case will also rock the same paintjob as the earbuds themselves. At the time of writing this, Beats is yet to tease any upcoming wireless earbuds, but the discovery in iOS 14.6 beta suggests that an official debut is around the corner. The aforementioned update will be rolled out via the stable channel next month that introduces support for Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio and lossless music playback over Apple Music. It is, therefore, likely that the Beats Studio Buds will arrive in the same time frame.

View AirPods Pro at Amazon
 View AirPods at Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Two Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants reportedly running Wear OS, But Why?
It’s been a long time since Samsung released a wearable with Wear OS, but a reunion may be in their future
Apple Watch size
Apple Watch Series 6, AirPods Pro, and more devices are on sale today
Check out the latest deals on the Apple Watch Series 6, the AirPods Pro, and more gift ideas for Mother’s Day available from Amazon and B&H
Why you shouldn’t care about Apple Music going “lossless”
If rumors of Apple Music offering lossless quality streams are true, then you shouldn’t care about it. Here’s why, in my opinion, you should go “meh” on it!