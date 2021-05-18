The AirPods truly pushed wireless earbuds into the mainstream, but their design is not something that has won Apple many laurels. In fact, rival brands offer more compact options that actually look a lot less generic and sound decent as well. It now appears that Apple is going back to the drawing board to perform a design overhaul, but not for the AirPods family. Instead, Apple-owned Beats is going to take the lead here with its upcoming Beats Studio Buds TWS earbuds that have just been spotted in the code of an iOS 14.6 beta build.

Beats Studio Buds ‘engage’ pic.twitter.com/RcJ0WOBjQy — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

The animations representing Beats Studio Buds unearthed by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser show a pair of compact earbuds with a much smaller profile than the AirPods or its Pro model. And thankfully, there is no ugly stem to be seen on the Beats Studio Buds. The design falls in line with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, while the charging case has a pebble-like oval outline.

Beats Studio Buds are said to offer noise cancellation and fast pairing support

Digging further into the code, the folks over at 9to5Mac have extracted the mention of noise cancellation, putting them in the same league as the AirPods Pro. And just like pricey Apple earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds will also come equipped with an in-house chip that will enable fast pairing with an iPhone. As far as color options are concerned, the Beats-branded TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds will be available in black, white, and red trims.

Beats Studio Buds ‘charging’ pic.twitter.com/8jzg7IeCnt — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

The charging case will also rock the same paintjob as the earbuds themselves. At the time of writing this, Beats is yet to tease any upcoming wireless earbuds, but the discovery in iOS 14.6 beta suggests that an official debut is around the corner. The aforementioned update will be rolled out via the stable channel next month that introduces support for Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio and lossless music playback over Apple Music. It is, therefore, likely that the Beats Studio Buds will arrive in the same time frame.