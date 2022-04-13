Apple keeps a short leash on AirPods, but starts to open up Beats

Beats by Apple announced the new Beats Studio Buds earbuds in June last year, and it amazed everyone when it showed up with native Android features, support, and a USB-C port on the bottom. The earbuds were among the best and most compact wireless earbuds on the market, and it still holds up with its excellent design and relatively small form factor.

Since the release of the Beats Studio Buds, Apple has made several changes and improvements to the Apple Music application, including the addition of a complete redesign, the creation of widgets, and more. The Beats app also allows the earbuds to receive firmware updates, including enhancements, bug fixes, and new features.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The battery percentage can already be seen on Android smartphones and tablets when the Studio Buds connect. Beats will soon include a battery widget, which was previously only available on iOS. The company will also roll out a “Locate My Beats” feature that will show the location of the earbuds when they last disconnected from a paired phone (via 9to5Google). Naturally, the location information will show the details on Apple Maps, and we’re glad that this feature is making it to other platforms.

It’s worth noting that Beats Studio Buds already support Google’s Find My Device locator features, and the Fast Pair system is also integrated and fully supported, making it easier to use and manage for Android users. The new update will reportedly roll out soon, and it may already be available.

Beats audio products are finally a viable option for Android users.

We were surprised last year to see that the Studio Buds arrived with a USB-C port, since all the audio products from the company were switched over to the lightning port when it was acquired by Apple for $3 billion back in 2014. That was undeniably a bad user experience for non-Apple users. Not having to carry two or three different charging cables when traveling or commuting is a lifesaver, and we’re glad to see the new changes.

Apple’s AirPods were never fully supported on Android devices, although they could connect and play audio without an issue. AirPods cannot be updated, and most, if not all, of the built-in features are instantly disabled when connected to Android devices. The features include the ear detection sensor, which doesn’t stop the audio from playing when the earbuds are removed from the ear, the tap features on the buds aren’t customizable, and they don’t support Google or Alexa smart assistants. Third-party apps allow users to take advantage of these features without asking a friend to connect the earbuds and customize them on an iPhone. These apps often cost money, and may also not provide as smooth of an experience as if it was natively supported.

The fact that Apple continues to add native Android features to the Beats product lineup shows that the company is finally taking Android users more seriously. It’s not clear why, but perhaps the company finally realized that there are a lot of Android listeners out there who just want some great-looking, and decent-sounding wireless earbuds.

Beats earbuds and headphones were never known to please audiophiles with their audio profiles, but general listeners are usually satisfied with the bass-heavy sound that may not be as accurate as other competing headphones from other companies such as Sony.

Due to the native Android support, some reports show that the Studio Buds are one of the best-selling audio products from Beats. This is likely because the company is becoming a great alternative to Samsung, Sony, HUAWEI, OnePlus, and other wireless audio products that currently exist on the market. The Studio Buds are priced competitively and include features that users want. With its reasonably compact charging case, it’s one of the best products for Android users who want an Apple AirPods-like experience on Android, although Samsung Galaxy Buds are still one of the best when it comes to providing features on all platforms possible.