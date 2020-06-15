Apple has started selling an in-house SSD kit for the MacBook Pro that is targeted primarily at existing owners who want to upgrade the storage but don’t want to buy third party expansion modules. The company’s SSD kits come in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB variants, equivalent to what you can already configure the Mac Pro with, at the time of buying.

Unfortunately, Apple is yet to reveal how much the SSD kit will cost, but it certainly won’t be cheap. In addition to the Mac Pro, Apple has also given the 16-inch MacBook Pro a graphics power boost, and it is now already available to configure from the Apple website at a steep price premium.

The new variant uses the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with 8GB of HBM2 memory, but the upgrade will cost you a cool $700. However, if you want to save money, the lower-end option with the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with both 4GB and 8GB memory is still listed for purchase.

Via: TheVerge