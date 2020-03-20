Up next
Author
Tags

The coronavirus situation recently led to a shortage of replacement iPhone units, but it appears that Apple’s fresh inventory is also shrinking. The company now reportedly allows one person to purchase just two iPhone units on its online store.

Apple’s new ‘two iPhones per person’ rule is currently being enforced in the United States, China, and a few other markets. Buyers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore now see a message above the product listing, informing that they can only purchase two units of the same iPhone model.

In a few other regions, the drop-down menu prevents buyers from purchasing more than two units of the same iPhone model. However, Apple is yet to issue an official statement regarding its new limit on purchasing iPhones arising out of coronavirus-induced supply crunch.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like
Huawei P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro camera will feature updated RYYB sensor, better zoom

Huawei P40 Pro will be launched on March 26.

Huawei’s smartphone sales won’t be that great this year

According to a new report, Huawei smartphone sales may drop up to 20% in its overall sales this 2020 because of the US trade ban
Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold color version to go on sale in India on March 20

The foldable phone is priced at Rs 1,09,999 (~$1,518) in India.