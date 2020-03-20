Author
The coronavirus situation recently led to a shortage of replacement iPhone units, but it appears that Apple’s fresh inventory is also shrinking. The company now reportedly allows one person to purchase just two iPhone units on its online store.

Apple’s new ‘two iPhones per person’ rule is currently being enforced in the United States, China, and a few other markets. Buyers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore now see a message above the product listing, informing that they can only purchase two units of the same iPhone model.

In a few other regions, the drop-down menu prevents buyers from purchasing more than two units of the same iPhone model. However, Apple is yet to issue an official statement regarding its new limit on purchasing iPhones arising out of coronavirus-induced supply crunch.

Source: Reuters

