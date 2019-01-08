Apple may have found a way to get rid of the notch created by Face ID

Apple is having some serious issues with last year’s iPhone line-up, but that means that they’re also looking for solutions to improve their next devices. Now, one Austrian Apple supplier has announced what could be the end of the notch that came with Face ID.

Many smartphone companies have been trying to offer facial recognition while making the size of the notch as small as possible. Some companies have used a teardrop notch, others have given their screens punch-holes, and there are others that have given us more creative options. Either way, Face ID and its TrueDepth tech needed a big notch to place all the sensors it needs to work properly. Now, AMS has announced that they have launched a new sensor that will let the size of the notch in iPhones get smaller. Basically, they have found a way to place the new RGB light and IR proximity sensor behind an OLED display. This could even mean that we will soon see bezel-less smartphones. AMS also provides the sensors found in the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max, so we can believe these are some great news for Apple and its future iPhones.