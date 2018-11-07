Reuters: Apple not negotiating with Qualcomm on “any level”

Qualcomm is the original defendant in an exacerbated legal spar against Apple over intellectual property. The chipmaker has been trading lawsuits with the iPhone maker ever since the start of 2017, but has kept a positive attitude towards reaching settlements.

As of this point, Apple sees no point in coming to negotiations. A source from Apple to Reuters says that “there is absolutely no meaningful discussion between us and Qualcomm, and there is no settlement in sight.”

Qualcomm has yet to respond on the latest comments. Prior statements from chief executive Steven Mollenkopf have said that the company is looking forward to settling and rekindling a relationship with Apple, but that it would have legal strategies in place should trials go on.

Today, we learned that Qualcomm is now legally required to license its essential technology patents to competitors like Intel. A lawyer for Qualcomm recently told a federal judge that Apple’s suppliers owe $700 million in royalty payments under what is claimed to be an active licensing scheme.