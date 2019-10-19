Remember those noise cancelling AirPods that were hinted by the iOS 13.2 beta earlier this month? They were supposed to allegedly become official sometime early next year, but according to new reports from China, we might see them before the end of the month.

The report notes that that, just like in the case of the iPhone, Apple will use the Pro moniker to describe these higher end earbuds, with the forecasted official name being Apple AirPods Pro. The price will reportedly go as high as $260, but according to various reports, the new AirPods Pros will bring some sort of water resistance for users to be able to wear them to the pool or at the gym.