The handheld gaming console industry seems to be on an all-time high. Just a few days ago, Nintendo launched its Switch OLED — which went out of stock soon after being available — after the company denied claims of a 4K Switch Pro. Even Lenovo is looking to enter the handheld gaming market according to a new report. And now, according to a new claim from iDrop News, Apple is preparing its own Nintendo Switch competitor and the Cupertino giant is already in talks with major studios for developing games for it.

According to the report from iDrop News, “Apple is working on “their take of a premium hybrid gaming console” and that “games rivaling Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey” are almost ready to go.” The report says that Apple might have paused the project due to COVID-19, but it states that there’s “still a chance” of the handheld gaming console being released soon.

The report claims that Apple’s gaming console will be a hybrid device of Nintendo Switch and Sony’s PS5 with a “premium design” and will come in “fun colors.” It will be targeted at a “more fun demographic” and benefit from Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset. It also says that the product is actually the A14 Bionic chip Apple TV, which never saw light.

According to the report, Apple’s Nintendo Switch competitor might cost around $449-$549 price bracket due to the “premium design.” Would you be interested in buying Apple’s Nintendo Switch at such a high price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: iDrop News