Apple News+ officially announced with over 300 Publications

Apple’s “It’s Show Time” event was the perfect opportunity for the iPhone-maker to officially announce the rumored Apple News+ subscription-based service. It launches with access to over 300 popular magazines, leading newspapers and digital publishers, all brought together under one umbrella with the Apple News app.

It is limited to users in the United States and Canada, where subscribers will be able to browse magazines and publications like Vogue, National Geographic Magazine, People, ELLE, The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times.

We’re committed to supporting quality journalism, and with Apple News+, we want to celebrate the great work being done by magazines and news outlets. We think the breadth and quality of publications within Apple News+ will encourage more people to discover stories and titles they may never have come across before. — said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News

Apple News+ is available today in the US for $9.99 per month, and in Canada for $12.99 per month. Apple is throwing in a free one-month trial, at the end of which your subscription can automatically continue, or you can cancel it.

If you decide to keep it, you can browse through current and past editions of magazines and articles. Apple’s list includes, but is not limited to the following: