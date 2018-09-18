Apple expected to sell 75-80 million new iPhones this year

Analyst Ming-chi Kuo has been cited by China’s Commercial Times on his iPhone sales performance predictions, reports DigiTimes. Kuo suggests that the newly released iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr will sell in volumes of 75- to 80 million this year. The iPhone Xr is expected to be particularly successful in China, because of the dual-SIM capabilities. Additionally, Kuo added that the iPhone Xr’s prices is “relatively competitive”, adding to its potential success.

The analyst also believes that the Xr will account for 55-60% of the total new iPhone sales. At the same time, the iPhone Xs Max will probably deliver on expectations and account for 25-30% of the total number of new iPhones sold. Under these circumstances, the predicted numbers for the smaller iPhone Xs have been reduced to 10-15%, making the Xs Max the obvious consumer choice, according to Kuo.

The analyst also weighed in on the Apple Watch Series 4’s potential. He believes that Apple’s Watch shipments will amount to 18 million units this year, out of which 50-55% will be the new Apple Watch Series 4.