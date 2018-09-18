iOS

Apple expected to sell 75-80 million new iPhones this year

Contents

Analyst Ming-chi Kuo has been cited by China’s Commercial Times on his iPhone sales performance predictions, reports DigiTimes. Kuo suggests that the newly released iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr will sell in volumes of 75- to 80 million this year. The iPhone Xr is expected to be particularly successful in China, because of the dual-SIM capabilities. Additionally, Kuo added that the iPhone Xr’s prices is “relatively competitive”, adding to its potential success.

The analyst also believes that the Xr will account for 55-60% of the total new iPhone sales. At the same time, the iPhone Xs Max will probably deliver on expectations and account for 25-30% of the total number of new iPhones sold. Under these circumstances, the predicted numbers for the smaller iPhone Xs have been reduced to 10-15%, making the Xs Max the obvious consumer choice, according to Kuo.

The analyst also weighed in on the Apple Watch Series 4’s potential. He believes that Apple’s Watch shipments will amount to 18 million units this year, out of which 50-55% will be the new Apple Watch Series 4.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Analysis, Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 4, iOS, iPhone, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Max, News
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.