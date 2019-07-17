iOS

Apple previews 59 new emoji coming to the iPhone this fall

Today is Wednesday, July 17, or, in other words, World Emoji Day. Apple is celebrating by giving us a preview of some of the new emojis that will be available this fall for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

The new emojis come in different categories, from people to activities, disabilities, animals, food, and objects. In total, there will be 59 new emojis that you will be able to use to communicate starting this fall. Whether they will be included with the new versions of the operating systems that will become available, or as a separate update, is yet unknown, but if you’re an emoji person, celebrate World Emoji Day by taking a look at these new designs. You can also find more at the source link below.

