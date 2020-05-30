We have seen several reports on how the current situation is affecting sales for some big names in the tech world, but we have also seen how other companies have benefited from these times. The latest report suggests that Apple iPads have been selling well, and therefore, it has asked LG to ramp up production of LCD panels.

Apparently, the surge in demand for iPads during the pandemic in Asia has forced Apple to request more LCD panels from LG Display for these devices. Apple may have taken a bad decision when it lowered its orders of LCD displays to LG. It seems that Cupertino expected a drop in sales, but things haven’t gone as planned. Now, LG has to quickly deliver these LCD panels before Apple may want to consider other companies such as Sharp or BOE.

Source GSM Arena

Via Business Korea