Apple Music is developing in feature in collaboration with Warner Music to help people with speech and sound disorders (SSD). The company is introducing ‘Saylists’ feature that is said to use embedded algorithm to find song lyrics that repeat challenging sounds. Hence, helping people with SSD. Young people who have problems with sounds like “Ch, d, f, g, k, l, r, s, t and z” are going to benefit from Apple Music’s Saylists. It is aimed to ease the woes of these listeners.

According to a new report from BBC, one in 12 children in the UK are reported to experience some form of SSD. The publication reports that Apple Music Saylists feature will analyse the song lyrics and recognise phrases that may be challenging for SSD-affected children.

It goes on to say that the algorithm has analyzed the song lyrics of 70 million tracks in the Apple Music catalogue. It also chose some songs that have challenging sounds repeated most often. Reportedly, a total of 173 song tracks have been chosen, which includes Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now,’ Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’, and Fatboy Slim’s ‘Right Here, Right Now.’

As per speech-and-language therapist Anna Biavati-Smith, who worked with Warner Music and Rothco on the project, “Saylists provide a fun new way to practise the sounds I teach children, without feeling pressured or getting bored.”

Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow told BBC, “Helping people express themselves is at the heart of what we do — and we hope that by creating a therapeutic tool that’s as engaging and accessible as Saylists, we can help anyone whose struggling with their speech.”

On the other hand, Kamini Gadhok, Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists chief executive recommends to monitor the outcomes from Apple Music’s Saylist feature. “We’re always pleased to hear about innovative approaches that support speech-and-language therapists in their work. As with all new techniques and tools, we recommend effective evaluation and monitoring of outcomes.“